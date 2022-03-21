Who Is Lorenzo’s Gorgeous Wife Claire on The Neighborhood? Steve Harvey Star

On The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Man Code,’ while Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) relationship with the soccer coach at her school worries her husband (Max Greenfield), Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Tina (Tichina Arnold) have married couple Lorenzo (Bill Bellamy) and Claire (Terri J. Vaughn) over for dinner. But Lorenzo’s keeping a secret from his wife and expects Calvin to keep it quite, too.

Above: Bill Bellamy, Terri J. Vaughn on The Neighborhood (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Terri J. Vaughn is best known for her role as high school secretary Lovita Alizay Jenkins-Robinson on The Steve Harvey Show. Over the course of the series (1996-2002), Lovita and Cedric’s character date, marry and have a baby together.

In real life, Terri is married to former NFL linebacker Karon Riley. He played college football at Minnesota before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2001 NFL Draft. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons. Karon has pivoted from football to acting. He’s currently filming the upcoming BET series The Black Hamptons.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.