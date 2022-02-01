Tom Brady’s Retirement Message Reveals 2 Words He Built His NFL Career On

Newly retired NFL legend Tom Brady said a long goodbye to football, because after 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl rings, this was a pretty big farewell to unravel.

But despite the length of his retirement announcement, there are two words that stood out. COMPETITIVE COMMITMENT.

That’s what Brady said he was not going to bring anymore — and in phrasing it that way, he explains in two words the secret of his vast NFL career success.

“If a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady writes, adding later, “there are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

So we understand what made Brady succeed, he repeats the phrase. “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

And there you have Tom Brady’s recipe for success — competitive commitment.