Shaquille O’Neal Is Crushing Hard On WNBA’s Candace Parker, “Beautiful As Ever”

The expert analyst and WNBA superstar Candace Parker (Chicago Sky) is back in the studio working with Shaquille O’Neal and the crew — and Shaq seems to be crushing hard on the amazingly talented Candace. The Big Aristotle dials up a little Voceux.Voceux serenade to express himself, and in the caption writes what’s obviously happy news and truth: “The Bully @candaceparker is back and beautiful as ever.”

Now Shaq’s crushing is clearly the friendly kind. (Some even think he crushes on Charles Barkley harder!) And it’s true that Candace often looks at Shaq like this…

But that’s only because Shaq’s love of oddball humor will lead him down some unusual paths, such as some Spiderman fantasies that involve his colleague. Maybe he just can’t get enough of people with the last name Parker?