Shaquille O’Neal Rocks Lip Sync Dance, Then Caresses Charles Barkley’s Big Bald Beautiful Head

The greatest of all the big men — at hoops, dancing, intimidation and eliciting smiles — is the Big Aristotle, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. And if there was ever a doubt, social media has erased it. Because nobody but nobody moves product and moves their hips like the massive mountain of good-natured charm, the one and only SHAQ. Here is the big fella lip syncing and it’s hella sublime.

As Genius comments: “don’t let nobody tell you you too big to dance. keep going shaq!” Well nobody ever effectively told Shaq he couldn’t do anything.

But fans can’t decide if Shaq alone is better than Shaq with his pal Chuck. Because though it’s hard to stop looking at Shaq dancing above, it’s nearly impossible not to re-watch Charles Barkley’s face as he accepts his head massage from the big fella. Seems like Charles could surrender to Shaq’s gentle touch all night!

Hey they’ve come a long way baby, as they say. A couple of decades ago, the massages looked different…