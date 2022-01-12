NBA Star Klay Thompson Takes Time To Thank Former Coach Mark Jackson, “Much Love”

NBA legend and current Golden State Warriors Splash Brother Klay Thompson is back. The multiple NBA champion and one of the best pure shooters of all time, Klay just finally finished rehabbing an injury that kept him off the NBA court for more than two years. His dedication to coming back, his work ethic, and its ultimate reward in returning to the Warriors lineup was praised it seemed by everyone who’d ever heard of pro basketball.

That made Klay Thompson an enormously busy guy — not just doing his job in the backcourt, but also his job satisfying the media demands that come along with stardom and his particular comeback story. And still…

And still Klay Thompson took time out to return the love of his former NBA coach Mark Jackson, who offered kind words upon Klay’s new court debut. That’s the kind of guy Thompson is, by all accounts. A guy who does the right thing, makes time to do it, and treats people with respect. It was only a line, but it’s the thought to respond that counts. Thompson said: “Thanks coach much love 🙏🏽”.

That was in response to Jackson’s post reading: “So Great to see @klaythompson back on the court! The Game needs and missed him! Honored to have had the opportunity to coach him!!!

Welcome back! Continued Blessings