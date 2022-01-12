Charles Barkley’s Amazing Week of “Guaranteed” Continues — Auburn Basketball Adds to Georgia Glory

NBA legend and broadcasting legend Charles Barkley is a happy lucky guy who knows it — and nobody has more fun on TV than “the Chuckster” as his TNT foil Ernie Johnson calls Charles. Chuck has a lot of things he likes to do on TV, eating donuts not least, but perhaps his favorite thing is to make predictions and top them with a big dollop of Guar-on-tee!”

First Charles picked the Georgia Bulldogs to win the national football championship, an underdog bulldogs team that went ahead and dropped Alabama to take the title.

That’s an easy enough prediction. There is no way that Charles, an alum of ‘Bama rival Auburn, would ever pick the Crimson Tide. Just. No. Way.

But then Barkley’s Auburn Tigers themselves added to Chuck’s glorious sports week by also dropping Alabama, this time in hoops. The Bruce Pearl-led 4th-ranked Tigers sent the Tide home with a terrific 81-77 victory where both teams competed hard and well.

Here’s Coach Pearl on the current excitement around the Auburn program: “Well, I just think it’s a great recognition of our program. You know, this is our rival. And, you know, Alabama’s got a great program also. But our fans are traveling like Kentucky fans now. This is — this is something else.”

You can bet Charles Barkley will have something to add to that — because by all accounts Chuck is also “something else.”