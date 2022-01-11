Throwback Shaq Holds Baby Shareef, Both In Tuxedos, “Happy 22nd Birthday” Ripped

NBA and marketing legend Shaquille O’Neal delighted his fans today by showing off his slim and giant frame from two decades ago, decked out in a tux and holding his young son Shareef! The little fella is also in a tux, and it’s a beauty of a pic, marking Shareef’s 22nd birthday.

Shaq’s advice to his kids has gotten some media attention lately when he made a distinction that they might not have understood; Shaq allegedly told them “we’re not rich, I’m rich.” Everyone stand on their own two feet — that’s the O’Neal way, says the big fella. The internet loves everything Shaq does, and this pic is no exception.

As for Shareef, you might say he’s grown! Shareef is legit ripped now and flying too. And he is looking forward to the year 2022 and the age 22, as this photo and caption demonstrate:

And if you think Shaq looked trim and fit two decades back, check out Shareef in 2021. He’s pledging to get after it and do the work that brings the opportunities. He must be listening to what the big fella says!

And for some super swiping…