NFL Jags Coach Urban Meyer’s Daughter Stuns In String Bikini, “Tootin’ My Own Horn”

Former collegiate head coach Urban Meyer came out of retirement in January 2021 (he was last head coach at Ohio State in 2018; they won the 2019 Rose Bowl) to become head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

When not on the field, Urban spends time with his family including his gorgeous daughter, former collegiate volleyball player (Florida Gulf Coast) turned fitness trainer Gigi Meyer Pruett. (Gigi got married in February 2020 to Brian Pruett, a former FGCU baseball player.)

When Gigi shared the “before and after” photos above, she wrote: “365 workouts later…⁣ A body that’s never been stronger…” and Yeah I’m tootin’ my own horn in this post, but I’m proud of my progress.

Her company is called GFIT and it’s mission is to help “ambitious ladies reach their potential in fitness & life.”

