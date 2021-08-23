NFL QB Trevor Lawrence’s Gorgeous Wife Stuns In Tiny Red Bikini, “Little Weekend Getaway”

Trevor Lawrence is the 6’6″ football quarterback who set the Clemson record for career quarterback before being selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. Before signing his four-year $36.8 million contract with the Jags, Trevor married his high school sweetheart Marissa Mowry in April.

In June, Marissa shared the gorgeous red bikini pics below and captioned it: “Little weekend get away.”

When not at a game cheering on her groom, Marissa often poses in gorgeous dresses including the satiny hot pink mini dress below. More than one fan replied: “First Lady of Jacksonville.” When asked about that dress, she revealed: “it’s from Amazon!”

