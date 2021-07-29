Beach Volleyball Player April Ross Stuns In Skinny Jeans and Stilettos, “Look This Look!”

When two-time Olympic medalist April Ross is in front of a camera, she’s usually at work in her bikini uniform while playing beach volleyball with her new partner Alix Klineman. But sometimes the 6’1″ professional athlete gets dressed up in fancy clothes as seen in the stunning photo below.

When the 39-year-old Newport Beach, California native shared the photo, of her rocking a belted Ralph Lauren blazer with a pair of tight skinny jeans and five-inch stilettos, her fans went wild. More than one replied: “Love this look!” She even look good in an ice vest! See video below.

Get ready to see more of April and Alix: at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, they play Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink of Netherlands on Thursday, July 29 (8 pm ET on CNBC).