Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Wow In Tiny Mini Dresses at Bruce Willis Premiere

Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) isn’t the only Hollywood actor in the family. He is the father of three gorgeous and talented daughters including Sistine Stallone who has a role in the current Bruce Willis and Megan Fox movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. (Trailer below.) At the movie premiere, Sistine, 23, stunned in a beautiful green mini dress (see below).

Sistine’s older sister Sophia Stallone, 24, wowed in a tiny strapless mini dress (below).

In the sexy satin bustier photo below: that’s Sistine on the left, and Sophia on the right. Both young women have recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight, too.