Draya Michelle Stuns In Tiny Tube Top at McDonald’s, “Wanna Get Some Fries”

Former Basketball Wives star and fashion designer Draya Michele wore a sheer orange tube top and a pair of short denim shorts when she pulled into a McDonald’s drive-thru. Driving a silver Ferrari, she turns to the camera (in the passenger seat) and says, “I just wanna get some fries.”

In the video above, Draya gives the McDonald’s employee at the drive-thru window a nice “Thank you!” before she pulls over and dips one of those French Fries in what looks like honey mustard sauce. Note: the video is an ad for McDonald’s Reward program.

In the photo above, Draya is wearing a shirt dress via Pretty Little Thing. Get ready to see more of Draya: she’s filming the upcoming TV series Be Someone with Tisha Campbell.