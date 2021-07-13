‘Gossip Girl’ Star Jordan Alexander Stuns In Tiny Red Bikini, “Damn Crazy Abs”

Jordan Alexander is the Canadian-born singer-turned-actress playing Julien Calloway in the new Gossip Girl series with Emily Lind. See trailer below. Jordan is also known for her role as Elisa in the series Sacred Lies with Juliette Lewis.

When not on a TV or movie set, Jordan enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the stunning red bikini pic below. Jordan’s fans and famous friends went wild for the look. One replied: “Damn crazy abs! Got any tips?” She replied: “Planks are good and yoga.”