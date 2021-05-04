Sonja Morgan Looks “Very Fit” In Black String Bikini, Stretching at Pool Barn

On the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City, ‘Back In The Big Apple,’ while Ramona Singer visits Luann de Lesseps‘s new apartment, and Leah McSweeney works on her conversion to Judaism, Sonja Morgan welcomes new ‘wife Eboni K. Williams.

When not filming Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja Morgan continues her “fitness journey,” as seen in the black string bikini pics above, taken at the pool barn at Lake Austin Spa (in Austin, Texas), which Sonja calls “the ultimate stretching sanctuary” for yoga.

As one fan wrote: “Looking very fit and happy.” Indeed!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.