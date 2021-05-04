Ramona Singer Wraps Arm Around Handsome Young “New Friend”

On The Real Housewives of New York City episode ‘Back In The Big Apple,’ the New York ladies are back and bolder than ever. While Leah works on her conversion to Judaism, Ramona visits Luann‘s new apartment, and learns she has a surprising new neighbor.

A couple of days prior to The Real Housewives of New York City season premiere, Ramona Singer shared a photo of her and Luann in Turks & Caicos, and with a handsome young man named DJ Dayoh.

With the group shoot above, Ramona explains: “This Real Housewives dream team just wrapped filming the most glamorous girls trip yet, and it’s just for Peacock.” Yes, that’s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta; Kyle Richards (Bev Hills), and Jersey Girls Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.