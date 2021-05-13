Lionel Richie’s Son Drapes Arms Around 2 Gorgeous Bikini Models — “Hot Trio”

When not filming American Idol with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, legendary R&B singer and songwriter Lionel Richie spends time with his family including his three children: Nicole, Miles, and Sofia. Lionel’s 26-year-old son Miles Richie is also a singer, songwriter and music producer.

When not in the studio, Miles spends time with friends including gorgeous bikini models Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Brazilian beauty Victoria Villarroel (on the right in photo below).

Miles captioned the photo “Angels.” One fan wrote: “Glad you have those long arms,” and Victoria’s equally gorgeous sister Sofia Villarroel replied: “Hot trio.” See the Villarroel sisters bikini pic below.

More photos below of Miles with the ladies…

And without Miles…

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 pm on ABC.