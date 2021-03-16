NBA Star Rick Fox, 6’7″, Looks Gigantic on Squatty Potty, ‘To Tell the Truth’

On this season of To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes three new celebrities to the game show: comedians Tom Lennon (911 Reno) and Ron Funches (Trolls), and NBA basketball champion turned actor Rick Fox. The three celebs are charged with finding a world-renowned potter, Beautyblender inventor, a Paralympic champion, and the Squatty Potty creator.
When three people on the show claim to be the creator of Squatty Potty, a step stool designed to help people in the bathroom, samples are given to the celebrities.
At 6’7″, Fox looks even more gigantic on the set with his legs off the floor — especially between Lennon and Funches who are both under 5’10.”
To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on ABC.