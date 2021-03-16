NBA Star Rick Fox, 6’7″, Looks Gigantic on Squatty Potty, ‘To Tell the Truth’

On this season of To Tell the Truth, host Anthony Anderson (black-ish) welcomes three new celebrities to the game show: comedians Tom Lennon (911 Reno) and Ron Funches (Trolls), and NBA basketball champion turned actor Rick Fox. The three celebs are charged with finding a world-renowned potter, Beautyblender inventor, a Paralympic champion, and the Squatty Potty creator.

When three people on the show claim to be the creator of Squatty Potty, a step stool designed to help people in the bathroom, samples are given to the celebrities.

TO TELL THE TRUTH (l-r): Tom Lennon, Rick Fox, Ron Funches (ABC/Ron Batzdorff)

At 6’7″, Fox looks even more gigantic on the set with his legs off the floor — especially between Lennon and Funches who are both under 5’10.”

To Tell the Truth airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on ABC.