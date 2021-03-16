Mandy Moore’s Newborn Baby “Looks Just Like His Daddy”

On the This Is Us episode ‘I’ve Got This,’ while Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) navigates qualms with her mother, Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) bring their families together for dinner — including their mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

When not filming or promoting This Is Us, actress/singer Mandy Moore is with her newborn baby boy, August “Gus” Harrison Goldsmith.

When she posted the photo above, many celebrity friends and fans left comments including one who wrote: “Omg he looks so much like his daddy!” Others agree: “He looks like Taylor!”

Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer and songwriter of the folk rock band Dawes, in November 2018.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on NBC, right after Kenan at 8:30 pm.