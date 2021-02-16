Pharrell Williams Finds His Roots In “Human Made” Shirt with Henry Louis Gates Jr.

On Season 7 of the PBS series Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr., in the episode ‘Write My Name In the Book of Life,’ Henry helps music superstar Pharrell Williams and filmmaker Kasi Lemmons uncover accounts of their enslaved ancestors.

In the sneak peek video below, Pharrell — who’s rocking blond hair and one of his Human Made shirts — tells the historian Gates: “I have to say I am forever changed.” (Human Made is available via his Billionaire Boys Club brand. He’s also designed a Hu (as in Human) line of clothing for Adidas.)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on PBS, right before Black Church PBS at 9 pm.