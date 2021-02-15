Rob Lowe’s Son Dating Gorgeous Bikini Model, “Haven’t Stopped Smiling”

While Hollywood star Rob Lowe if filming and promoting his FOX drama 9-1-1: Lone Star (he plays Chief Owen Strand), he spends time with his family including his son, Stanford graduate Johnny Lowe. And when Johnny, 26, isn’t with his dad, he’s likely with his drop dead gorgeous bikini model girlfriend Olivia Rodriguez.

The happy handsome couple just celebrated their one year anniversary. The 5’6″ brunette Olivia captioned the cute photo above: “One year with you and I haven’t stopped smiling.”

Olivia took a break from studying (for 12 hours!) to take the gorgeous string bikini pics below. The suit is be “Almost Naked Swimwear.”

