Evelyn Lozada Rocks Hips In Tiny Tight Bikini, “Sunny Side Up”

On this season of Basketball Wives, Evelyn Lozada proposes that the ladies rent a mansion while filming the reality show during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some were hesitant at first (that’s a lot of personality under one roof!) but in the third episode, the wives kick off their staycation.

Square sunglasses!

When not filming Basketball Wives, Evelyn is often taking selfies and sometimes in tiny little bikinis as seen above. She captioned the bright yellow swimsuit video, in which she gives her hips a little shake, “Sunny Side Up.”

She captioned the Tom Ford lace-up one-piece video below: “Miami is always a good idea.”

Many of Evelyn’s celebrity friends including Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Niki Murphy and Love & Hip Hop star Rasheeda dropped fire emojis. As one fan wrote: “Yes still bringing all the boyz to the yard.”

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1.