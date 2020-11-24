Big Sky’s Katheryn Winnick Making Flim-Flam Movie with Sean Penn

The new David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) TV series Big Sky is about to former cops who were married to each other, Cody (Ryan Phillippe) and Jenny Hoy (Katheryn Winnick), who work together to find two teenage sisters who have been kidnapped by a long-haul trucker after their car broke down on a highway. The series is based on C.J. Box’s novel The Highway.

The Canadian-born actress Katheryn Winnick is best known for her role as Lagertha on the Emmy Award winning TV series Vikings. She will appear next on the big screen in the action thriller The Marksman with Liam Neeson (Schindler’s List), and in Sean Penn’s upcoming thriller Flag Day with Josh Brolin (Milk, No Country For Old Men) and Miles Teller (Whiplash).

Katheryn is listed as co-producer on Flag Day, which is based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life. Sean Penn plays the father; his real-life daughter actress Dylan Penn plays his daughter. [Related: Sean Penn’s Gorgeous Daughter Dylan Frolics In Bikinis, Looks Like Mom]

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10 on ABC.