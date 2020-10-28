Who Is Junior’s New College Girlfriend Olivia on ‘black-ish’?

On Season 7 of black-ish, the Johnsons are living through the COVID-19 pandemic, too. In the episode ‘Dre At Home Order,’ ad man Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates how hard of an adjustment operating during a pandemic will be for the family.

Meanwhile, Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) attempts to bring his new college girlfriend Olivia Lockhart (Katlyn Nichol) closer to the family are stymied by the new realities of social distancing.

Katlyn made her TV debut in February 2019 on the BET series American Soul about entrepreneur Don Cornelius and his popular music and dance TV show Soul Train. Katlyn played Simone Clarke, a young singer, songwriter, dancer, “all around performer” who started dancing on Soul Train in high school then left to perform on Broadway.

In real life, Katlyn continues to pursue her music career, too. Check out her “Randomly” music video above.

black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on ABC, right after The Conners at 9 pm and right before The Con at 10 pm.