Tracee Ellis Ross Takes ‘black-ish’ Pizza Break with ‘ER’ Doctor, Scrubs Nurse Carla

The Season 7 premiere of black-ish, ‘Hero Pizza,’ reflects the real-life global pandemic as the storyline follows Dr. Bow Johnson (Tracee Ross Ellis) to work at the hospital. She and her fellow first responder co-workers are inundated with pizza donations. In the clip below, they joke about preferring to receive vegetables or financial support to help pay off med school loans.

That’s Judy Reyes (Nurse Carla from Scrubs) playing Dr. Laurie and Parminder Nagra (Dr. Neela from ER) playing Dr. Wen. Parminder is also well recognized for her roles in the 2002 movie Bend It Like Beckham, on The Blacklist (Meera Malik), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Senator Nadeer), and 13 Reasons Why (Priya Singh), among others.

l-r: Ross, Nagra, Reyes on black-ish ‘Hero Pizza’ (ABC)

black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on ABC, right after The Conners, which was also filmed during the pandemic and its characters struggle with its emotional and financial effects.