‘Scrubs’ Nurse Carla Joins TV Medical Dream Team on ‘black-ish’

On the Season 7 premiere of black-ish, ‘Hero Pizza,’ as a first responder during the global pandemic, Dr. Bow Johnson (Tracee Ross Ellis) receives her family’s praise for her work. But over time, the family loses their enthusiasm, and Bow discovers someone in her house is breaking the quarantine lockdown rules.

As seen in the photos above and below, Bow talks about her family life with co-workers Dr. Wen (Parminder Nagra, Dr. Neela Rasgotra on ER and Dr. Laurie (Judy Reyes, Nurse Carla Espinosa on Scrubs).

PARMINDER NAGRA, JUDY REYES on black-ish (ABC)

Reyes is also well known for her roles best known for her roles on Devious Maids (Zoila Diaz), Jane the Virgin (Dina Milagro), Claws (Quiet Ann), and One Day at a Time (Ramona), among others.

Black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on ABC, right after The Conners at 9 pm and The Goldbergs at 8 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]