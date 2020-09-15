Heidi Klum Puts On Her Own Makeup, Jams To German Rock Band

Hours before America’s Got Talent‘s second round of semifinals, supermodel judge Heidi Klum shared the fun stop-motion video below. While she’s applying her own makeup (that’s Dior’s Forever Skin Glow foundation she’s using), she’s listening to a tune by Tokio Hotel, a German rock band.

Tokio Hotel was founded in 2001 by singer Bill Kaulitz, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, drummer Gustav Schäfer, and bassist Georg Listing. On September 1, the band announced they signed a new record deal with Sony Music Germany and Epic Records Germany and will release a new song later this year. They are planning a 2021 European tour. Tokio Hotel’s last album Dream Machine was released in 2017.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on NBC.