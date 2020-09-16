‘Teen Mom’ Briana DeJesus Says Getting STD From Ex Really “Bit Me”

On the Teen Mom 2 episode ‘Blood and Water,’ while Chelsea Houska DeBoer (who’s now pregnant with baby #4!) takes her daughter Aubree out for a mother-daughter day, mother of two Briana de Jesus goes to Planned Parenthood and gets an STD test after sleeping with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez, father of her 3-year-old daughter Stella. The results came back positive.

In the clip above, Briana laughs about how weird it was to be with Luis at his place, where he sat “criss cross applesauce” on the bed, naked. She said he cried and apologized to her and said he hoped they could work things out and be a family.

Briana told People she thought letting MTV film the experience would help others learn from her mistakes and help others to “get tested” and not be ashamed to talk about it. Briana says: it “kind of bit me in the ass because something came up positive in my test results and they definitely filmed it all.”

