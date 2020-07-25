Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

AGT: Brandon Leake’s Baby Daughter Is Absolute Cutest, “Those Eyes!”

by in America's Got Talent, Culture | September 9, 2020

Brandon Leake, AGT Trae Patton/NBC

Brandon Leake is the spoken word artist from Stockton, California who has advanced to the quarterfinals on Season 15 of America’s Got Talent. His performances are always powerful and often heart-wrenching.

For his quarterfinals performance, Brandon addressed his father, a man he met for the first time just days before his wedding. (See photo below.)

View this post on Instagram

CIRCA 2017 This here is what I mean by generational healing. The first time I ever physically met my father was 3 days before my wedding. I wasn’t nervous, I wasn’t angry, the only thing on my mind and in my heart was my child (who wasn’t born or even conceived). I knew I wanted my child to have a grandfather and if the only reason they didn’t was because I was upset and angry about a situation I had no control over, then that was my fault. My father and I may not have the protypical father son relationship, but what we do have is a relationship in which I’m grateful for! This photo is the mending of a divide and the bringing to wholeness what was once broken. Love you pops. #CTM #CalledToMove #Poetry #SpokenWord #SpokenWordPoetry #SpokenWordArtist #SpokenWordPoet #AmericasGotTalent #AGT #AGTGoldenBuzzer #AGTLiveShows #ALetterForYou #BrandonLeake

A post shared by Brandon Leake (@brandon_leake_ctm) on

When not on stage, Brandon spends time with his gorgeous wife Anna, mother of their adorable six-month-old daughter Aaliyah James. Check out Anna in the cute scalloped bikini below. And then check out Aaliayah stealing the show with her gleaming eyes and fingers in her mouth! Cutest baby on the Internet? She sure gets a lot of votes!

View this post on Instagram

water baby.

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ANNA LEAKE (@annaleake707) on

The results of the quarterfinals will be announced on Wednesday, September 9: only five acts will move on to the Finals. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC.

