AGT: Brandon Leake’s Baby Daughter Is Absolute Cutest, “Those Eyes!”

Brandon Leake is the spoken word artist from Stockton, California who has advanced to the quarterfinals on Season 15 of America’s Got Talent. His performances are always powerful and often heart-wrenching.

For his quarterfinals performance, Brandon addressed his father, a man he met for the first time just days before his wedding. (See photo below.)

When not on stage, Brandon spends time with his gorgeous wife Anna, mother of their adorable six-month-old daughter Aaliyah James. Check out Anna in the cute scalloped bikini below. And then check out Aaliayah stealing the show with her gleaming eyes and fingers in her mouth! Cutest baby on the Internet? She sure gets a lot of votes!

The results of the quarterfinals will be announced on Wednesday, September 9: only five acts will move on to the Finals. America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC.