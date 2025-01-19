MAGA Congresswoman Slams Mike Johnson, “Cop Out”

Conservative congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), a member of the House Freedom Caucus and mother of a 17-month-old baby, is pushing a measure on the floor that would give members of Congress the ability to vote remotely for 12 weeks after the birth of a child in their family (mothers and fathers).

When Luna repeatedly tried to convince fellow MAGA “pro-family” advocate Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) that he should support the bill, he said the practice of proxy voting, even for new moms unable to travel to DC to vote, is “unconstitutional.”

Johnson said: “…I’m afraid it doesn’t fit with the language of the Constitution and that’s the inescapable truth that we have.”

Luna called Johnson’s comment a “cop-out response,” and is now teaming up with House Democrats including pregnant Rep. Brittany Pettersen (who is due in February), and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), to push the bill onto the floor.

Fellow Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has also voiced his opposition to Luna’s bill, saying: “I don’t give a crap who you are or whether you just had a baby in the last six weeks.”

Luna replied: “…it’s not up to him or anyone else to block vote by proxy efforts. It’s called a discharge petition. And we will pass it. With or without them. I’ve made this constitutional by removing establishing a quorum. I look forward to debating anyone on the floor regarding this matter.”

Note: The self-proclaimed “pro-life extremist” Luna has also introduced two bills in the 119th Congress which would require sentences of death or at least life imprisonment for those charged with a wide range of crimes related to children.

She said: “If you are raping someone, if you’re molesting someone, you are essentially murdering their soul. Those people never actually fully recover.”