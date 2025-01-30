Lauren Boebert Reprimanded by Veteran and MAGA Supporter, “Less Social Media, More Work”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) shared photos Wednesday from her visit to the Loveland VA Clinic. She wrote: “I was so impressed with the work being done at the Loveland VA Clinic and meeting so many dedicated staffers during yesterday’s tour. We are going to get them the resources they need to support our vets and reduce veteran homelessness!”

More than one commenter on X criticized the MAGA congresswoman’s “photo op” and her vow to “get them the resources they need” after President Trump signed an executive order to pause federal funding for grants, loans and assistance programs including those related to veterans.

As one replied: “But you can’t because your cult leader froze all spending.” (Note: Trump has since rescinded the executive order.)

Note: The Loveland VA Clinic issued an advisory this week on its website, reporting that their main facility phone number is “experiencing increased wait times” for Veterans utilizing its 24/7 virtual care service, VA Health Connect.

Wounded veteran — and MAGA supporter — Dan Erickson of Sauk Centre, MN replied to Boebert on X: “Make it happen. Less social media, more work,” with a screenshot of bill H.R.333 which was introduced on January 13, 2025 by Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA), which modifies provisions related to military retired pay (see below).

The veteran is pushing Boebert on legislation expanding eligibility for concurrent collection of disability compensation and retirement pay.

NOTE: In January 2025, before leaving office, President Joe Biden signed into law the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, a wide-ranging veterans bill that passed the House in 382-12 vote. [Rep. Boebert voted nay, along with Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and nine other Republicans.]

Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost (R-IL), issued a statement on the bill saying: “From expanding job training opportunities for transitioning service members and veterans, to improving mental health care for caregivers, to protecting veterans’ health care options for day-to-day services to more elderly care options, and much more in between — I know this legislation will make a difference for veterans and their families.”