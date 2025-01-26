Heritage Foundation Slams Inspector General Trump Fired, “Disgruntled Employee”

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he had terminated the jobs of at least 12 U.S. inspectors general “effective immediately.”

Chairman of the Council of the Inspectors General of Integrity and Efficiency, Hannibal “Mike” Ware, who was included in that group of 12, responded with a letter to Sergio Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel at the White House.

Note: Inspectors General are nonpartisan federal watchdogs that serve as a check on federal government power and work to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in the government.

As Chairman of CIGIE, Ware wrote: “At this point, we do not believe the actions taken are legally sufficient to dismiss Presidentially Appointed, Senate Confirmed Inspectors General.”

The ousted Ware cited the 2022 amendments to the Inspector General Act of 1978, which says the President must notify Congress 30 days prior to removal of an IG and provide “substantive rationale, including detailed and case-specific reasons” for such removal.

Mike Howell, Executive Director of the Heritage Oversight Project, responded to Ware and his letter by writing on X: “He was fired by his employer. Usually the employer doesn’t have to respond to a disgruntled former employee’s letter, but sure, let’s see. The more interesting question is if he’s going to get charged with interrupting an official proceeding if he shows up for work and gets the j6 treatment?”

He was fired by his employer. Usually the employer doesn't have to respond to a disgruntled former employee's letter, but sure, let's see



The more interesting question is if he's going to get charged with interrupting an official proceeding if he shows up for work and gets the… — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) January 25, 2025

Note: Ware cc’ed the Chairs and Ranking Members of the Senate and House Committees on Homeland Security and Oversight and Government: Rand Paul, Gary Peters, James Comer, and Gerald Connolly, respectively.