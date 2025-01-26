MAGA Congressman Gives Trump Credit for NYPD’s “Zero Shooting Victims” Report

NYPD News, the official X account of the New York City Police Department, reported Thursday: “For the first time in 30 years, there have been 0 shooting victims in New York City for a 5-day period. This is the longest we’ve gone without a shooting victim since the beginning of the CompStat era and is a result of the brave work that the members of the NYPD do every day.”

Although the NYPD News made it clear in the post that the stat is a result of the brave work of the NYPD, MAGA Congressman Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who announced this weekend that he’s running for Governor in Arizona against incumbent Democrat Katie Hobbs, gave credit to President Donald Trump.

Biggs replied: “Good things happen when a President steps up and actually enforces the law. Everyone is better off in President Trump’s America.”

[Note: Trump’s actions since taking office aren’t by consensus seen as a model for the maintenance of law & order, with critics — even some Republicans — slamming Trump’s executive order to pardon more than a thousand people who were found guilty or pleaded guilty of crimes regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol.]

Fellow MAGA supporters joined Biggs on X claiming “it’s no coincidence, we got a new leader on Monday.” But others are noting the very small timeframe being measured and the impact of single digital temperatures in New York City over the past five days (“I don’t think criminals want to be out in 5 degree weather respectfully”).

While Trump was praised for his purported effect on violence in New York, other lawmakers critical of the Trump administration pointed out that another school shooting occurred in Nashville on Wednesday, one day after Trump eliminated the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

A Spectrum News report from early January citing NYPD data suggests that the shooting stat Biggs boasts on fits a general trend that predates Trump’s return to office.

Spectrum reports: “The city recorded a dip in overall index crime for both all of 2024 and for the month of December, NYPD statistics released Monday show. Overall index crime decreased by 2.9% in 2024, driven by declines in murder, robbery, burglary, grand larceny and car theft, the NYPD said.”