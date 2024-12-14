Matt Gaetz Trolls Meghan McCain After Ted Cruz Christmas Photo

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who resigned from Congress when nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for U.S. Attorney General, but withdrew his nomination while the House Ethics Committee considered releasing a report which investigated Gaetz on unproven allegations of sex trafficking and having sexual relationships with minors, is promoting his new job as host of The Matt Gaetz Show on OAN, One America News.

As seen in the announcement video below, Gaetz says: “I’ve got the sources, I’ve got the insights.”

Before his show premieres in January, Gaetz has been busy on X engaging with potential pro-Trump guests including Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Jr., Trump’s Ambassador to Greece Kim Guilfoyle, and America First Policy Institute’s new spokesperson Jenn Pellegrino, among other pro-MAGA influencers.

Gaetz didn’t just talk with the MAGA faithful this week, but also engaged online with Meghan McCain, daughter of the late US. Senator and 2008 GOP presidential candidate John McCain, who was an outspoken critic of Trump.

When Ms. McCain wondered about the drones/aircrafts witnessed hovering in the sky above New Jersey, “Are we being invaded?” Gaetz replied, “*checks border* YES!”

Fans of Gaetz are applauding the former Congressman’s “clever” quip and assume McCain (whom they refer to as a RINO) will be insulted or caught off guard by it. As one replied: “lol not what she wanted .. perfect.”

Two days before Gaetz left the quip for McCain, McCain shared the photo below of her and her husband celebrating Christmas with Texas Senator Ted Cruz and his wife.

Cruz has been a Trump and MAGA supporter since 2016, but last month Cruz called Gaetz’s AG nomination “very surprising,” and according to the New York Post, Cruz played a “key role in Matt Gaetz stepping down as Trump’s AG pick.”