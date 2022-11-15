Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Tells Republicans “Stop Calling”

Political adviser Dan Scavino, Jr. who served in the first Trump administration as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for communications from 2020 to 2021, and Director of Social Media from 2017 to 2021, will return to the White House as Assistant to POTUS and Deputy Chief of Staff in January 2025.

In October 2024, prior to Election Day, Scavino wrote on Trump’s TruthSocial with confidence: “I have ZERO interest in working with anyone who is a former colleague that disappeared upon our departure from the White House–and was no where to be found when DJT announced his candidacy on 11/15/22, or was silent throughout 2023.”

Scavino added with Trump’s signature ALL CAPS: “STOP CALLING. STOP EMAILING. STOP TEXTING–YOU’RE NOT HEARING BACK FROM ME” and added a peace-gesture hand emoji.

[Technically, Scavino’s group of unwanteds could include Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who did not campaign for her father in 2023.]

Above, January 2020, l-r: President Trump, Scavino, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead) The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Scavino’s social media post apparently hasn’t been received by everyone because he reposted the message on X today. MAGA loyalists are cheering Scavino’s message and guessing which “RINOs” are applying for jobs. Some of the speculation posited a groveling former AG Bill Barr, who once said Trump shouldn’t be near the Oval Office, and Fox News commentator Steve Cortes who originally endorsed Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president.

Scavino’s message supports the assessment of former National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, who said of the President-elect’s cabinet nominations that he’s not looking for experience or expertise but fealty.

Bolton, commenting on Trump’s controversial choice of Sebastian Gorka to head up counter-terrorism in his new administration, inveighed: “I think he is a perfect example of somebody who owes his position purely to Donald Trump…He doesn’t display loyalty. He displays fealty. And that’s what Trump wants.”