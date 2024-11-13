Pete Buttigieg Slammed For Veteran’s Emotional Story of Redemption and Purpose

Shouting out the security and stability provided by union membership, and also the infrastructure work funded by Biden administration programs — work that is largely being done by union workers across America, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg shared an emotional video on X this week. And Buttigieg got slammed for it in the comments.

“One of the best parts of my job is meeting people who will be delivering the infrastructure projects we’re funding,” Buttigieg said, sharing a video of a military veteran and union worker in Washington state who found peace, purpose and gainful employment after serving his country in Iraq and Syria.

The veteran, Jordan, recounts how he returned home with “a lot of issues” and how things could have gone very wrong for him. Instead, he is the first homeowner in his extended family, saying that “I wouldn’t have been able to do that if it wasn’t for this.”

[NOTE: The video doesn’t benefit from the musical score a production team added, presumably to stir up emotions, as the veteran’s testimony makes the music unnecessary, even gratuitous.]

One of the best parts of my job is meeting people who will be delivering the infrastructure projects we're funding. I met Jordan in Washington state, where we're helping replace the I-5 bridge. Like many veterans, he found his way to a union & civilian work that changed his life. pic.twitter.com/zVkMGGNCsE — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 11, 2024

The comments on the post mostly ignore the veteran’s story, however, and largely condemn Buttigieg, snarkily reminding him that his time in Washington is coming to an end. The more civil-sounding of these “good riddance” posts read like this:

Can’t wait to see you leave. Start packing — Lola24 (@tamarasclafani) November 12, 2024

Among the critics are those who say the work has taken too long, those who say it is unnecessary, those who think it costs too much and, unavoidably, those who dislike the fact that Buttigieg is gay and offer ad hominem attacks along those lines.

More soberly there is this.

Sure talk it up like it’s an accomplishment. The bridges needed replacing a decade or more ago. — TheDad (@TheDad87) November 12, 2024

One commenter rips Buttigieg for 20 years of failure, though the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor has held his office for less than four years. That comment, posted below, demonstrates that the anger is real but isn’t always aimed at its proper target.

During the past 20 years, Republican George W. Bush, Democrat Barack Obama, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have been POTUS. If there is, as the commenter asserts, a problem persisting for 20 years, there are plenty of targets to blame. Buttigieg was preceded as Transportation Secretary by Republican Elaine Chao, appointed by Trump.