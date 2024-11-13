Elizabeth Warren Mocks Elon Musk, “Off To A Great Start”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has been on the receiving end of much MAGA mockery in her time, famously pegged as “Pocahontas” by Donald Trump based on a charge that Warren had falsely claimed Native American heritage.*

This week Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor with a specialty in bankruptcy and commerce law, is handing out some mockery of her own, taking aim this morning at Trump’s new co-heads for his so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

A thus-far unofficial department (named for Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency) that would function as a government consultant, DOGE will be run by Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Musk has promised to cut trillions of dollars of “waste” from the federal government’s budget.

Warren trolled the setup — with two leaders and no employees — as inefficient from the get-go. The Massachusetts Senator also declined to use the accurate name of the “Department” — instead calling in an “Office of Government Efficiency” and denying the acronymic pleasure Musk derives from DOGE.

Warren chided the OOGE as “off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person.” She added: “Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient.”

The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person.



[NOTE: Though it is very uncommon, some successful companies — Netflix, Salesforce, Spotify — have employed dual CEOs.]

*Releasing DNA results to counter Trump’s name-calling back in 2019, Warren also said on the matter: “I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe. Citizenship is very different than ancestry. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) took a similar shot at the two-headed efficiency body.