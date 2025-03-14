Ex-National Security Advisor Rages Against Chuck Schumer, “Grow a Spine”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced Thursday on the Senator floor that he had reversed his decision and will vote in favor of the GOP spending bill which reportedly considers cuts to Medicaid and Medicare — in order to avert a government shutdown.

Schumer said, “It’s not really a decision, it’s a Hobson’s choice: Either proceed with the bill before us or risk Donald Trump throwing America into the chaos of a shutdown.” He added, “This in my view is no choice at all.”

BREAKING: Chuck Schumer will vote in favor of the GOP spending bill.



How do democrats feel about this? pic.twitter.com/rGdwaKn1Vn — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 13, 2025

Susan Rice, President Obama’s former National Security Advisor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, replied to Schumer’s announcement on X: “

“Every Senate Dem. should vote NO on cloture and NO on the CR. No self-respecting Democratic lawmaker who takes his or her responsibility to their constituents and the constitution seriously can vote for this despicable Trump/Musk power grab CR. Why should Dems roll over and play dead when they were completely cut out and presented with a [expletive] sandwich? Why give Trump a bipartisan imprimatur to gut the government? WTF?”

She added: “@SenSchumer please grow a spine. And quickly.”

Note: According to Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy: “A noticeable uptick of discontent can be seen over President Trump’s handling of a range of issues: from Ukraine to the economy to the federal workforce.”

Yet other factors show Schumer may be avoiding blame, even if that blame is misguided. Regarding a potential government shutdown, a Quinnipiac survey revealed this week: “If a government shutdown does occur, 32 percent of voters say they would blame Democrats in Congress the most, 31 percent say they would blame Republicans in Congress the most, 22 percent say they would blame President Trump the most, and 15 percent did not offer an opinion.”