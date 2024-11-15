2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Ex-CIA Officer “Appalled” at Tulsi Gabbard Nomination

by in Daily Edition | November 15, 2024

Abigail Spanberger

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Ezra Deutsch-Feldman, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Before being elected U.S. Representative of Virginia’s 7th District in 2018, Abigail Spanberger was a CIA intelligence officer for eight years (2006-2014). In that role, Spanberger said she gathered intelligence about nuclear proliferation and terrorism.

The congresswoman, who is now a member of the House Intelligence Committee, does not approve of President-elect Donald Trump‘s nomination of former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) for the job as Director of National Intelligence.

Spanberger wrote on X: “As a former CIA case officer, I saw the men and women of the U.S. intelligence community put their lives on the line every day for this country — and I am appalled at the nomination of Tulsi Gabbard to lead DNI.

“Not only is she ill-prepared and unqualified, but she traffics in conspiracy theories and cozies up to dictators like Bashar-al Assad and Vladimir Putin.”

Spanberger added: “My Republican colleagues with a backbone should speak out” against the nomination of Gabbard who in Spanberger’s words, “is an unsuitable and potentially dangerous selection.”

The conservative magazine National Review only goes so far as saying that Gabbard is “an awkward fit with the Trump administration.”

Note: Spanberger announced in November 2023 that she was not running for re-election to the House and would instead run for governor of Virginia in 2025. Incumbent Republican governor Glenn Youngkin is ineligible to run again (the state has a one-term rule). Spanberger’s top GOP opponent is Lt. Governor Winsome Sears.