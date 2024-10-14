Geraldo Rivera Dumps Trump, Calls Him “A Sore Loser” With “Motley” Crew

Former Donald Trump friends and insiders Anthony Scaramucci and Geraldo Rivera tag-teamed a Trump takedown that might make even Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung — a former UFC publicist and pro wresting historian — proud. That is, if Cheung didn’t have his own man in the ring.

Scaramucci took his own swing at Trump today on social media (“Trump is an unAmerican sore loser. Vote Harris”), not an uncommon event. But then he told his one million followers that if they didn’t want to take his word for it, to “read what Geraldo wrote.”

Trump is an unAmerican sore loser. Vote Harris.



Or: read what Geraldo wrote ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/JZc5Ngtqez — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 14, 2024

Scaramucci famously served as White House Communications Director in the Trump administration for almost two weeks and Rivera, a longtime Trump friend with a diverse media career, starred on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice show before deciding that Trump was a danger to democracy.

Indeed, Rivera writes that he had access to Trump, his “loyal friend,” during the first administration, and that “my resulting coverage gave him the benefit of most doubts.”

But then Trump’s election denial overwhelmed Rivera’s loyalty, as “President Trump embarked on an increasingly menacing campaign to discredit the 2020 election. With a motley supporting cast of increasingly fringe characters, he careened from one bizarre theory to the next, offering no meaningful proof, that he had been robbed by the Democrats.”

Rivera, a Republican like Scaramucci, decries that the most damning thing about these fallacies is the result that “if you are a Republican, Donald Trump has made a liar of you. He has coaxed and intimidated tens of millions into pretending he was reelected in 2020, and that the election was stolen.” He goes on to say “Trump incited and unleashed the violent attack on the center of democracy, the U.S. Capitol.”

The result, in Rivera’s view, is a GOP nominee who “cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution.”

Rivera was rebuked in the comments by MAGA loyalists and praised by groups like Republicans Against Trump and Bluegrass talk show host Steve Martin, who urged Rivera to make his public resistance only a first step. “You need to do more,” Martin wrote. “Nonstop.”