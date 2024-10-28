Ex-GOP Strategist Says Republicans Will Fail, “It’s Going to Be Very Very Ugly”

GOP political strategist Stuart Stevens, former top strategist for Mitt Romney‘s 2012 presidential campaign and current member of the Lincoln Project, told Vanity Fair that Vice President Kamala Harris is running “what we’re probably going to look back at as the best presidential campaign ever.”

Note: The Mississippi native who was part of George W. Bush‘s media team in 2000 and 2004 — and who helped get far-right Republicans including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) elected — left the Republican Party in 2020 and became an Independent.

Stevens added: “Harris is going to win fairly comfortably. I think Harris is gonna win by a larger margin than 2020. [Republicans are] gonna say this election was rigged, and the Republican Party is going to fail again. And it’s going to be very, very ugly.”

According to the interview, race plays a crucial factor in Stevens’s prediction that Harris will win the election.

Stevens said: “…all of these polls that show Harris getting under 90% of the Black vote are wrong. In 1964, Barry Goldwater got 7% of the Black vote; 2020, Trump got 8%. That’s one point every 56 years. It’s not going to change.”

He added: “I can’t tell you how many times I sat at Republican campaigns with very good pollsters showing us getting 15 to 20% of the Black vote. But I can tell you how many times it happened: Never.”

“By far, Trump’s coalition is 85% white in a country that’s 59% white. We talked about how America is becoming a minority majority country. If you are 16 years or younger, the majority of Americans are not white. We’ve already become that.”

Asa seen in the promotional video above, Stevens is the author of the 2023 book, The Conspiracy to End America: Five Ways My Old Party Is Driving Our Democracy to Autocracy.

Like Stevens, former Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh is also reporting that Harris’s campaign is reaching people that the polls — which have the race as a virtual dead heat — don’t reflect.