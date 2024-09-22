Trump Says “People Lecturing Me For Years” About Healthy Food Are Dead

During an one-on-one interview with GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump on ‘Full Measure,’ former CBS News journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked the former president, “What two things do you do to stay healthy?”

The 78-year-old answered, “Well, I used to play a golf a little bit,” before adding that “it seems to be quite a dangerous sport in retrospect.”

(Last week Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt at his golf club Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.)

When Trump said: “I try to eat properly,” Attkisson interrupted and said, “I thought you eat hamburgers.” Trump replied: “I do, but proper hamburgers.”

Trump then swiftly performed one of his signature doubt-casting maneuvers, turning his own statement (“I try to eat properly”) into a fool’s errand and questioning the validity of healthy food itself by saying: “I like perhaps all of the wrong foods but then I say does anybody know what the right food is?”

Attkisson interjected and said, “You’re right about that,” which prodded Trump to add: “People lecturing me for years, ‘oh, don’t eat this, don’t eat that,’ they’re gone, they’ve passed away long ago.”

Attkisson again interjects, “It keeps changing,” and Trump concludes, “So I don’t know if I want to make too many changes.”

Note: When Trump was booked in Fulton County, Georgia, he listed his height and weight as 6’3 and 215 lbs. — a claim which was ridiculed on social media with visual comparisons to professional athletes (see above) in their prime including the late boxing champion Muhammad Ali, who was 6’3″ and 215 lbs. when he was 29.