Ex-Trump Special Assistant Says “GOP No Longer Conservative”

Praising the judgement of the American people, the majority of whom she asserts “don’t want somebody like Donald Trump to be the President,” former congresswoman and deep-DNA Republican Liz Cheney struck a chord in the interview below.

On stage, Cheney insisted — to applause — that “we need our political system to reflect the goodness of the American people,” and asserted that in the top job “the majority of Americans really would like to have a president that their kids can look up to, they really would like a president that they know is going to defend the peaceful transfer of power.”

In a segment that was shared and commented on by The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Special Assistant to the President during the Trump administration, Cheney says these basics are “where we need to start” and considers whether a new political party might be necessary to serve true conservatives pushed out of the GOP by Trumpism and the MAGA insurgency.

This is where I’m at.



I’m still a registered Republican, as of today I’ve never voted for a Democrat. But I think the GOP may be too far gone toward National Populism/MAGAism. From foreign policy, to economic policy, to limited govt – the GOP is no longer a conservative party. https://t.co/4HDzI6AtKG — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) September 22, 2024

Griffin, highlighting her own deep Cheney-like Republican bona fides, concurred, writing she is “still a registered Republican” who has never voted for a Democrat –“but I think the GOP may be too far gone toward National Populism/MAGAism.”

Startlingly, Griffin concludes that it is not just the idea of Trump at the top that beckons her to abandon ship, but rather the entire position of the party which she sees as now merely masquerading as conservative. Griffin portrays MAGA as truly Republicans In Name Only (RINO), to use the term MAGA routinely hurls at those in the GOP who disagree with them.

Too many positions of the contemporary America First GOP don’t ring true to Griffin as a lifelong conservative: “From foreign policy, to economic policy, to limited govt,” she writes, “the GOP is no longer a conservative party.”