Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was campaigning for Donald Trump this week in Springfield, Ohio, the town that has been struggling ever since the former President and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance started to spread a rumor about Haitian migrants there eating dogs and cats.

Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, is amplifying a video of Ramaswamy who, according to Kirk, received a standing ovation from a room of MAGA supporters.

After receiving a standing ovation at his Springfield, OH town hall, Vivek Ramaswamy gets a question from the audience:



Q: Are you going to run for governor of Ohio?



VIVEK: I’m a little more inclined than I was about 10 seconds ago.



Kirk wrote: "After receiving a standing ovation at his Springfield, OH town hall, Vivek Ramaswamy gets a question from the audience: Q: Are you going to run for governor of Ohio? VIVEK: I'm a little more inclined than I was about 10 seconds ago."

Kirk approved of Ramaswamy’s inclination by adding a series of fire emojis.

Many MAGA supporters are chiming in with approval of the idea of Ramaswamy running for governor of Ohio, but as another replied: “Haha that’s awesome. Vivek would make a great governor. Though I think he’ll be part of Trump’s administration.”

Note: Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine, who incidentally debunked the Haitian rumor, is term-limited and ineligible to seek a third consecutive term in 2026.

As of now only one Republican has declared a run for DeWine’s position: Jeremiah Workman, a retired U.S. Marine who ran for Lieutenant Governor of Ohio in 2022 and lost the primary to Jon Husted.