Turning Point Paying For MAGA Hotel Rooms in Arizona To “Chase Ballots”

Driena Sixto, Southeastern Manager at the right-wing group Turning Point Action, announced to MAGA supporters on X that “Turning Point will PAY for your hotel accommodations to chase ballots in AZ and WI!”

[Note: Turning Point was founded by its CEO Charlie Kirk who promoted false and disproven claims of fraud after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, and led a Stop the Steal protest in Phoenix. ]

As seen below, with an image of an attractive woman in a cutout bathing suit (which appears to be A.I.-generated), holding and pointing to a Trump 2024 sign, Sixto provided a link where Trump supporters can sign up.

Turning Point Action will PAY for your hotel accommodations to chase ballots in AZ and WI! 🏨🤯



Help Donald J. Trump & all republicans WIN in November!



Sign up at: https://t.co/96QL0TL2hL pic.twitter.com/VOB6GumxBA — Driena Sixto (@DrienaSixto) September 20, 2024

The image of the curvaceous woman is effective. As one male MAGA supporter replied: “Well, that definitely gets my attention.”

GOP Arizona congressional nominee Kari Lake amplified the woman-in-a-bathing-suit promotion and added: “Come to Arizona in October and help.”

The Turning Point link points to a page that reads “Commit to chase 100 early ballots and 100 election-day ballots!” and explains how it works:

“Volunteers can ‘Commit 100’ and help chase at home using the TPAction app OR they can travel to Arizona and Wisconsin to help chase votes in person! Lodging accommodations will be provided. TPAction is not offering monetary rewards or covering flights / flight reimbursements.”