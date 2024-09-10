Kari Lake Recruits ‘Rare Celebrity’ for Rally, $5000 per Couple

Arizona GOP senatorial candidate Kari Lake is holding a rally on Friday, September 13 in the city of Chandler, AZ, as her Democratic opponent Ruben Gallego‘s campaign sends out emails telling his supporters that “Gallego is in a dead-heat with Kari Lake.”

[Note: Chandler falls within the state’s 4th and 5th Congressional Districts. Rep. Greg Stanton (D) serves the 4th, and Lake’s fellow MAGA supporter Rep. Andy Biggs (R) serves the 5th.]

For the event, which will be held at the restaurant The Stillery, Lake has recruited former Saturday Night Live star Rob Schneider and Congressman Burgess Owens (R-UT) as guest speakers.

MAGA supporters are particularly excited about Schneider joining the rally. As one replied: “Good to see a rare celebrity who knows what’s up. Rob and James Woods…”

Note: Schneider made headlines recently when his daughter, singer Elle King, criticized her father for his conservative views and “talking s— about drag and [being] anti-gay rights.”

On Tuesday, the ‘Family First’ candidate Lake announced another special guest for the event: Tom Homan, whom she describes as “a former police officer and President Trump’s acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

During the Trump administration, Homan was known as being “among the most strident proponents of separating children from their parents as a means of deterring illegal entry into the country.”

Note regarding the event: tickets for a pre-rally cocktail hour with the candidate and Schneider (and a photo op) along with two reserved front row seats are available for $5,000 per couple. A early entry ticket which includes a reserved seat is $100 per person.