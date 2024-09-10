Newt Gingrich Blames “Elite 1%” for ‘Reagan’ Bad Movie Reviews

Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich is promoting and defending the recently released biopic Reagan, starring MAGA supporter Dennis Quaid as former President Ronald Reagan.

Gingrich wrote of Quaid’s performance: “Dennis Quaid is amazing as President Reagan in the new movie Reagan. He deserves an academy award for the remarkable way in which he captured Reagan’s personality and style. It is an Aston sighing [sic] movie and we would be better off if every American, especially younger Americans saw it.”

Reagan Movie Review: Why the Elite, Snobby Film Critics Are Wrong https://t.co/67FNrP2pmI via @wisconsin_now — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) September 9, 2024

While the National Catholic Register gave the film a rave review (‘Reagan’ Offers a Refreshing Throwback to Classic Hollywood Cinema), The New York Times did not (“a plodding film, more curious than compelling”) and Gingrich claims the majority of critics who didn’t give it a rave review — the “elite, snobby film critics” — are “wrong.”

Gingrich quoted Scott Rasmussen’s theory “that the elite 1% is totally alienated from the rest of us is really proven by the reaction to the new movie Reagan.”

Gingrich added: “At Rotten Tomatoes while 98% of the audience liked the movie only 20% of the critics did. Someone said that is the largest gap they have seen between critics and citizens.” (NOTE: If Gingrich’s “someone said” formulation sounds familiar, it is a favorite of Donald Trump, who often attributes bold claims to an unspecified “someone” or “people.”)

MAGA supporters agree with Gingrich in the comments but there are a few Republicans who are calling out Gingrich’s personal perspective.

Rudy Pages, who identifies as a DeSantis conservative, replied to Gingrich: “Totally agree on the movie critics vs the public disconnect. Nevertheless your suggestion you’re are part of the 99% with a net worth exceeding 12mm and a megaphone is ludicrous. Argue policy not classes.”