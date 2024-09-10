Sarah Palin Questions Trump Support, “A Badge of Honor?”

Former Governor of Alaska and 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has been a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump. She campaigned for Trump in 2016, 2020 and is reprising her role in 2024. But this time around, as she points out on social media, she is the only former GOP presidential or vice presidential nominee to do so.

Conservative former Vice President Dick Cheney (and his daughter, former Rep. Liz Cheney) this week announced that he is voting for Democrat Kamala Harris because he believes that “in our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.”

2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney has said he will “absolutely not” vote for Trump. Former President George W. Bush announced that he does not plan to endorse a candidate. Mike Pence, who served as Trump’s Vice President during his first term, has not endorsed Trump. Former Dan Quayle has not endorsed Trump. Romney’s running mate Paul Ryan has said he will not vote for Trump because “character is important.”

[NOTE: In contrast, notable Democrats supporting Harris include former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and the centenarian Jimmy Carter, as well as former POTUS candidates John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.]

When Palin shared a post via The Drudge Report which noted that she is the only GOP nominee to endorse Trump, she asked, “is it a badge of honor?” and added, “Truly, this issue is the REAL #debate today.”

Note: The “real” debate — the first (and perhaps only) debate between Trump and Harris — will broadcast live on ABC News on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 pm ET. The 90-minute debate will be hosted by ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis and will not include a public audience.