Ex-Advisor Slams “Demeaning Lowlife” Trump, Urges Governor To Stand Up

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump criticized his former political ally, Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp, at a rally in Atlanta on Saturday. He called the governor “one of the most disloyal guys I think I’ve ever seen.”

Kemp, who followed the law and certified the results of the 2020 presidential election in his state against Trump’s wishes, recently revealed to CNN that he did not vote for Trump in the 2024 primary in Georgia. (He cast a blank ballot).

Fox News broadcast some of Trump’s speech at the rally including Trump’s claim that “the city of Atlanta is a killing field, and your governor oughta get off his [expletive] and do something about it.”

If Governor Kemp doesn’t respond to his nonsense and bullying he won’t be able to lead the state and potentially seek higher office in our country. Trump is a demeaning lowlife. It is a shame that our national GOP leaders won’t stand up to him. How can they expect to lead us in… https://t.co/Iw0caetS8w — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 4, 2024

Note: Kemp is serving his second term as Governor of Georgia, which has a two-term limit, so he will not run for reelection in 2026.

Note: Kemp is serving his second term as Governor of Georgia, which has a two-term limit, so he will not run for reelection in 2026.

He already responded and is getting the 💩 kicked out of him on X. Georgians want free and fair elections. FULL STOP. pic.twitter.com/OU5caO0vwl — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) August 4, 2024

MAGA supporter Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director of Women for America First, replied to Scaramucci with Kemp's written response. Kemp suggested that Republicans should work together and avoid "engaging in petty personal insults, attacking fellow Republicans, or dwelling in the past."

Kremer told Scaramucci of Kemp: “He already responded and is getting the [poop emoji] kicked out of him on X.”