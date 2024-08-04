Donald Trump Slams GOP Governor’s Wife: “I Have Nothing To Do With Her”

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump was in Atlanta this weekend for a campaign rally. As seen and heard in the clip below, Trump called Republican Governor Brian Kemp, “one of the most disloyal guys I think I’ve ever seen.”

Note: Kemp, one of the few Republican governors to reject Trump’s repeated false claims of fraud after the 2020 presidential election, followed the Georgia state law that required him to certify the results and signed into law the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which increased the state government’s control over local election officials.

Also, in June, Kemp told CNN that he did not vote for Trump in the 2024 primary and instead cast a blank ballot.

Trump: He’s the most disloyal guy I’ve ever seen. Think of the wife… She said two weeks ago I will not endorse him because he has not earned my endorsement. I haven’t earned her endorsement?! pic.twitter.com/om2iaO1S1V — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2024

Trump continued to criticize Kemp by bringing up his wife, Marty Kemp. Trump didn’t mention her by name but referred to her as “the wife.”

[Below is a photo of Brian and Marty Kemp with their two daughters celebrating Father’s Day.]

Jarrett, Lucy, Amy Porter, and I could not be blessed with a better man to celebrate this #FathersDay than Brian. He never fails to be ‘Dad’ and we’re grateful for all he does to lead our family and state. We’re proud to wish him and all Dads across Georgia a happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/lfXBnGNsKz — First Lady Marty Kemp (@GAFirstLady) June 16, 2024

Trump criticized Kemp’s wife for once thanking Trump for his support while her husband ran for governor and for now not endorsing Trump.

Trump mocked “the wife” (Mrs. Kemp) by paraphrasing what she said: “I will not endorse him because he hasn’t earned my endorsement.”

Trump said in a tone of disbelief: “I haven’t earned her endorsement?! I have nothing to do with her.” Trump added about the governor, “Somewhere he went bad,” and then encouraged voters at the rally to vote for a different governor.

Note: Due to the Georgia Constitution, Kemp cannot run for a third term in 2026.