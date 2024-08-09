E. Jean Carroll Will Face Trump In Court Again, “I Am Ready”

Oral arguments in Donald Trump‘s appeal of the first E. Jean Carroll defamation verdict has been set for Friday, September 6.

[Note: These oral arguments concern the appeal of the first Carroll verdict against Trump, when she was awarded $5 million. Trump, who denies sexually assaulting Carroll in the 1990s and who called her a liar before and after the jury verdict, is also appealing the $83.3 million judgment that a second jury awarded Carroll in January 2024 when they found Trump liable for defamation after the first verdict.]

Carroll responded to the announcement of the upcoming oral arguments date by adopting Trump’s signature style of tweeting with all caps and exclamations. She wrote: “I AM READY!!!!”

Oral arguments in the Carroll case — if they proceed as scheduled — will be held just days before Judge Juan Merchan is scheduled to sentence Trump in the unrelated “hush money” case, in which the former president was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business documents to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Merchan previously pushed back the sentencing date after the Supreme Court’s controversial decision supporting presidential immunity for “official acts.” Trump’s attorneys assert that the SCOTUS decision invalidates the “hush money” conviction, while the Manhattan District Attorney’s office says the SCOTUS ruling is not relevant to its case.

If the conviction is upheld, Merchan is due to sentence Trump on Wednesday, September 18. Trump has vowed to appeal his conviction after his sentencing.